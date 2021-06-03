Talenom Oyj: Lapin Tulostieto Oy's business was transferred to Talenom

Talenom Plc, Press release, 3 June 2021 at 12:00 EEST

Lapin Tulostieto Oy's business was transferred to Talenom

Talenom Plc has on 1 June 2021 acquired Lapin Tulostieto Oy's accounting firm operations in Tornio, Ylitornio and Kolari.

The net sales of the acquired business transferred to Talenom amount to about 0.5 million euros. In the short term, the business acquisition will not have any significant impact on Talenom's financial position or future outlook. After the acquisition, the company's personnel will continue their work in Talenom's employ.

"The acquisition of the business operations of Lapin Tulostieto Oy puts us in a better position to offer local accounting firm services in the western Lappi region. Modern financial management solutions have made it possible to provide accounting services regardless of location, however, many customers still value the possibility of dropping by at the accounting firm in their hometown. I warmly welcome Lapin Tulostieto Oy's customers and personnel to Talenom," says Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO of Talenom.

"I will soon be ending my career in accounting, and I wanted to find a safe new home for my customers and personnel. Talenom is a reliable operator that is able to offer advanced accounting firm solutions to customers of all sizes and good future prospects to the employees. Now I can move to the next stage of my life with confidence," says Eija Pasula, the entrepreneur behind Lapin Tulostieto Oy, who will continue to work at Talenom for the duration of the transition period.

