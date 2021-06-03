Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG ISIN: SE0002480442 Ticker-Symbol: 9EE 
München
03.06.21
08:08 Uhr
7,880 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.06.2021 | 11:22
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Zinzino announces the launch of Malaysia as next step in their global expansion

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino is very proud to announce the launch of its business in Malaysia on June 3, 2021 as a strategic part of the company's global expansion strategy.

After several years of preparing the launch of the Malaysian market and having carried out multiple country establishment processes in recent years, Zinzino has learned the importance of ensuring thorough preparatory work and adapting to the local conditions in each market.

Profitable growth is an important business strategy for the e-commerce-based health tech company Zinzino.

During 2020 the company sales target was exceeded showing excellent sales growth and a strong EBITA performance. Overall sales grew to 1.139 billion SEK from 771 million in 2019.

"Strong growth provides economies of scale and increased profitability. This launch is a logical next step that creates great expectations for continued good profits going forward. Malaysia is a very interesting entrepreneurial market with one of Southeast Asia's most vibrant economies that offers a high growth potential for us", says CEO Dag Bergheim Pettersen.

Malaysia is currently ranked as one of the top 10 most relevant markets for direct sales making this a very strategic launch for Zinzino; a global, direct selling company within test-based, scientifically proven nutrition. The company has high growth ambitions and is expecting to reach 1 million customers by the year 2025 and 20 million by 2035. With the launch in Malaysia, Zinzino will be operating on 98 markets while keeping its focus on global expansion.

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollblom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:

Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--zinzino-announces-the-launch-of-malaysia-as-next-step-in-their-global-expansion,c3360093

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3360093/1427129.pdf

Pressrelease-Soft-launch-Malaysia

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/i/ceo---dag-bergheim-pettersen,c2921190

CEO - Dag Bergheim Pettersen

ZINZINO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.