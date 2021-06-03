Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2021 | 11:29
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Terseta: Notice of the intention to issue "Terseta" UAB bonds and their acquisition on behalf of the sole shareholder

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-06-03 11:19 CEST --
Notice is hereby given that "Terseta" UAB, legal entity code 303556959, with a
registered office at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius (hereinafter - Company) intends
to issue 340'000 (three hundred and forty thousand) units of non-convertible
bonds (hereinafter - Bonds) with a nominal value of 1 (one) EUR each. The total
price of the Company's planned Bond issue is 340'000 (three hundred and forty
thousand) EUR. 

The entire Company's intended issue of the Bonds would be acquired by the sole
shareholder of the Company - closed-end real estate investment fund for
informed investors "Lords LB Baltic Fund IV" (hereinafter - Shareholder), by
paying for the acquired Bonds at the Shareholder's expense in accordance with
the Bond Subscription Agreement. 

The planned maturity of the Bonds is 14th of July, 2024, the fixed annual
interest rate of the Bond issue will be determined in accordance with the
Company's internal Transfer Pricing Procedure prepared by EY in December 2018.
All other terms and conditions of the Bond subscription and payment will be
defined in a separate Bond Subscription Agreement concluded between the Company
and the Shareholder. 

The Bond issue, as provided in the terms of EUR 6.00 LORDS LB BALTIC FUND IV
TERSETA NOTES 20-2022 (ISIN code: LT0000404832) issue, will be subordinated to
the investors of EUR 6.00 LORDS LB BALTIC FUND IV TERSETA NOTES 20-2022 bond
issue, who are represented by Grant Thornton Baltic, UAB. 

Processes of the issue of the Company's Bonds and the payment of the
Shareholder for the purchased Bonds are planned to be completed by 7th of June,
2021. Funds received during the Bond issue will be used to cover the costs of
preparation for reconstruction of the asset - building on Gedimino av. 7,
Vilnius, owned by the Company and to pay the coupon to the investors of the EUR
6.00 LORDS LB BALTIC FUND IV TERSETA NOTES 20-2022 (ISIN kodas: LT0000404832)
issue. 


     Rytis Zaloga
     CEO
     
     Email: rytis.zaloga@lordslb.lt
     Phone: +370 65032044
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.