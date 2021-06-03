The "Shower Market Trends UK 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 4th edition market trends report on the UK Showers Market provides a fresh, independent and comprehensive review of this market in 2020. This report, provides shower market trends and sizes for all shower markets by volume value 2014-2024.

Written for shower suppliers and associated manufacturers distributors, the quantitative qualitative report facilitates business planning, focuses marketing, identifies growth markets products, enables benchmarking offers immediate sales leads.

Published in December 2020, analysing in detail the impact of Covid-19 and based on more than £1 billion of accounts data from shower suppliers, retailers and distributors, this report represents a vital tool for analysing key market trends and forecasts to 2024 for the UK shower market.

This shower market trends report includes detailed market intelligence for shower controls, shower enclosures, shower trays, shower screens, shower accessories and the commercial showers market, with forecasts to 2024 in both value and volume terms.

Shower Controls Market Trends Volume Value Market Sizes 2014-2024:

Electric Showers (shares by kw band); Concealed Mixing Valves, Exposed Mixing Valves, Bar Mixer Valves, Bath/Shower Valves, Digital Shower Controls, Integrated Power Showers, Separate Pump Power Showers; Pumped Digital Shower Controls; High Pressure Digital Showers

Shower Enclosures Market Trends- Volume Value 2014-2024

Shower Screens Market Trends Volume Value 2014-2024

Shower Trays Market Trends Volume Value 2014-2024

Shower Accessories Market Trends Volume Value 2014-2024

The Shower Market Report 2020 Also Includes:

Showers Distribution Channel Mix 2020 Channel Shares for Shower Controls Enclosures/Screens/Trays

45+ Shower Manufacturers Financials Profiles, Turnover Profit Estimate, Employees, Contact Details, 3 Year Accounts

70+ Bathroom Retailers Financials Profiles, Turnover Profit Estimate, Employees, Contact Details, 3 Year Accounts

Bathroom Retailers Rankings Leading Bathroom Retailers Ranked By Turnover, Profit, Assets, Debt Worth

Impact of Covid 19 on the UK Shower Market, Shower market trends forecasts considering coronavirus impact 2021-2024

Brexit Analysis Detailed Analysis of Brexit Implications of Brexit on Economy Shower Market to 2024.

Associated Market Sizes 2014-2024 Housebuilding Market, Construction Market, Self Build Market, PFI Market

New Edition for 2020, The 280+ Page Report Includes:

Shower Market Trends Size by Volume Value 2014-2020; Forecasts to 2024

Shower Market Trends Forecasts, Influences Consumer Trends for Showers Market

Covid 19 Analysis Impact on Shower Market, Brexit Impact, Analysis Implications

SWOT, Ansoff PEST, Household Penetration, Average Prices, Installed Base

Shower Product Shares, Shower Product Trends Sales 2014-2024

110+ Retailer Manufacturer Profiles, Sales Leads, Rankings 3 Year Financials

Shower Distribution Channel Shares for Key Shower Product Sectors

Commercial (Non-Domestic) Showers Market Market Size, Product Mix, Trends, End Use Shares 2014-2024

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Research Analysis Reports

2. UK Showers Market

3. Shower Controls Market by Value

4. Shower Controls Market by Volume

5. Shower Enclosures Market by Volume Value

6. Shower Screens Market by Volume Value

7. Shower Trays Market by Volume Value

8. Shower Accessories Market by Volume Value

9. Commercial Showers Market by Volume Value

10. Shower Manufacturers Financials Profiles

11. Manufacturers

12. Bathroom Retailers Profiles Rankings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8r6ul

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005474/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900