Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Stuttgart
03.06.21
08:11 Uhr
7,480 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
OLAINFARM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLAINFARM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4408,06013:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2021 | 11:53
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DRAFT RESOLUTIONS Submitted by the shareholder of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" Nika Saveljeva

DRAFT RESOLUTIONS
Submitted by the shareholder of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm"
Nika Saveljeva
to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting
of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" June 17, 2021 at 11.00

1. Approval of the Remuneration Policy for Council and Management board of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" in a new revision.

Draft resolution:

1.1. To approve the Remuneration Policy for Council and Management board of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" in a new revision.

2. Annulment of the resolution of the meeting of shareholders.

Draft resolution:

2.1. To annul Clause 2 of the resolution of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" April 1, 2019, in part which provided a compensation to a member of the Council due to premature removal of the member of the Council by a decision of the shareholder meeting, in the amount of 12 months fixed remuneration (Subsection 3). The decision shall enter into force on the date of its adoption.

3. Amendments of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" Articles of Association, in Article 5.

Draft resolution:

3.1. To ammend the Article 5 of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" Articles of Association and express Article 5 in the following wording:

"The Company's Council shall consist of seven members of the Council.".

4. Amendments of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" Articles of Association, in Section 6.3.

Draft resolution:

4.1. To exclude Section 6.3. of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" Articles of Association.

Attachments

  • Articles of association_new wording_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f4c8ee8d-6fb7-4257-9fee-dae0011fe057)
  • Remuneration Policy ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/157cf4eb-2408-489f-b163-73193b7baf3a)

OLAINFARM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.