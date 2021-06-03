DGAP-News: Encavis Finance B.V.
/ Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung/Sonstiges
Notice to holders of the
Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the Terms and Conditions).
Pursuant to the Terms and Conditions, notice is hereby given to Bondholders that, as a result of the Extraordinary Dividend (in an amount determined in accordance with the Terms and Conditions) payable on 30 June 2021 to shareholders of record on 31 May 2021, in accordance with §12(e)(ii), the Calculation Agent has determined that, effective 28 May 2021:
- the Conversion Price has been adjusted from €7.1715 to €7.0836; and
- the Reference Dividend remains €0.10 (as a result of the proportionate adjustment and rounding provisions in its definition).
31 May 2021, The Managing Board
Encavis Finance B.V.
Encavis Finance B.V.
KvK 690691115
Managing Director
03.06.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Encavis Finance B.V.
|Stadionweg 43D
|3077 AS Rotterdam
|Niederlande
|Telefon:
|+31 (0)20 521 4777
|E-Mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A19NPE8
|WKN:
|A19NPE
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1204090
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1204090 03.06.2021