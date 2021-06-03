Announcing the Opening of K&K Compensation Lawyers Sydney

K&K Compensation Lawyers is Devoted to Helping NSW Locals with Personal Injury Matters in Sydney

SEABRIDGE HOUSE, SYDNEY NSW / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / K&K Compensation Lawyers Sydney is pleased to announce their new office located in Central Sydney CBD. The new Sydney office, which opened in February 2021, further extends the range and accessibility of their lawyers and personal injury legal services.

To learn more about K&K Compensation Lawyers and the new Sydney team, which looks after Medical Negligence, Slip & Fall, Motor Vehicle Accidents and Compensation Claims, please visit https://kramerandkramer.com.au/compensation-lawyers-sydney/

K&K Compensation Lawyers is looking to provide convenience and personalised support to those seriously injured in a work accident, motor vehicle accident, or through third-party negligence in all areas of Sydney. The team is devoted to exploring the different options for their clients before embarking on their legal journey to recovery.

"Kramer & Kramer, a father and son team, has over 50 years of combined professional experience," Director and Solicitor Benjamin Kramer noted. "Unlike large firms which offer an impersonal service, who emphasise billable hours over efficiency, Kramer & Kramer brings a streamlined premium boutique service that gives you direct access to a Personal Injury Lawyer and a Senior Counsel. It's this dedicated care and commitment that allows us to get the maximum compensation for our clients and that stands us apart from other larger multi-disciplinary firms."

In addition, because not everyone can make it into their new Sydney office due to being injured or immobile, the team are happy to travel to meet with clients at their home, or a mutually convenient location that is within 20 km of the new location.

"If you are in the Sydney area and have been hurt, the first step is to speak to one of our Senior Lawyers to find out if you have a case or not," Mr Kramer noted, adding that the team at K&K Compensation Lawyers Sydney can help determine if the claim is eligible, calculate the likelihood of getting compensation and give an estimate of the potential payout size.

"One of our lawyers will reach out to you so that we can better understand your needs and situation. It's our job to make sure you are awarded the maximum entitlement possible, and it is completely free to get your compensation claim/case assessed by our team."

The K&K Compensation Lawyers Sydney look forward to serving the area and helping all locals in Sydney's CBD and the Greater Sydney region with Personal Injury Law claim.

About K&K Compensation Lawyers Sydney:

At K&K Compensation Lawyers, as one of the earliest specialised personal injury lawyers in Australia, they bring a deep understanding of the law to each client's corner. They are dedicated to helping clients understand what results they can achieve, and what steps must be taken to get the best result possible. They will work with their clients every step of the way to make sure that they understand the choices they are making and feel empowered to make them. For more information, please visit https://kramerandkramer.com.au/.

K&K Compensation Lawyers Sydney

Suite 77, 377 Kent Street, Seabridge House

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

02 8385 1451

Contact:

Benji Kramer

socialmedia@kramerandkramer.com.au

02 8385 1451

SOURCE: K&K Compensation Lawyers Sydney

