Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) ("Better Plant" or the "Company"), a wellness company that makes and sells plant-based products, has listed its Jusu cold-pressed juices for sale in new retail locations in British Columbia including five Red Barn Markets locations in Greater Victoria, BC and two Vitasave locations in Metro Vancouver, BC.





Better Plant Adds Two Retail Chains for Distribution of Jusu Cold-Pressed Juices

Jusu focuses on maximizing the nutrient content and flavour of its cold-pressed juices. Jusu juices are made with a hydraulic press that uses thousands of pounds of pressure to extract the maximum amount of liquid from fresh fruits and vegetables and does not use heat or oxygen in the pasteurization process.

On February 8, 2021, Better Plant took over operation of the Jusu juice business which it purchased in Q4 2020. Recently, Better Plant relaunched the juices with new names and new packaging and launched a new version of the Jusubar.com eCommerce website with a consumer delivery platform.

"Red Barn Market Oak Bay is happy to have Jusu back in store. The opportunity to support a local company that is doing so much for the health and wellbeing of the community is our pleasure," says Scott Travers, Owner and Operator at Red Barn Market, Oak Bay. "Our customers have been waiting for Jusu to relaunch and they will be lining up to get their favourite flavours."

Better Plant also plans to substantially increase the number of Jusu juice SKUs on offer, with seven new SKUs planned for launch this summer. The focus for the new round of juice launches is to give customers more variety and exciting flavours in line with competitors and market demand. The juices have a 60-day shelf life and are sold individually or as part of a 1, 3 or 5-day cleanse. Better Plant engaged sales broker Thank You Merci, who has assigned three agents to Jusu juice in Canada, to add to Jusu's in-house sales team, who are focused on engaging and pitching national retailers.





Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies due to the spread of COVID-19, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. Demand for the company's products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Better Plant cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Better Plant, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Better Plant expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

