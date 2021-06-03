ArisGlobal LifeSphere eTMF boosts collaboration in clinical research by supporting new Trial Master File Standard

MIAMI, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of software that automates core product development functions for over 300 global life sciences companies, today released one of the first electronic Trial Master File systems to support a groundbreaking new data standard.

ArisGlobal LifeSphere eTMF makes cross-platform file sharing possible by supporting the new eTMF Exchange Mechanism Standard, developed by a Drug Information Association group. The system will enable greater collaboration across the growing number of stakeholders involved in clinical research.

Existing systems limit collaboration by forcing sponsors, CROs and clinical sites into proprietary or restricted content sharing environments. All stakeholders that adopt the new exchange standard supported by LifeSphere eTMF can seamlessly contribute to the TMF, ensuring better timeliness, quality, and completeness.

"The past year proved that clinical research collaboration has never been more important," said ArisGlobal's Sondra Pepe, Associate Vice President of Product Management. "Clinical operations professionals worked heroically with the larger number of research contributors. Now there is clear urgency to equip them with the real-time content sharing innovation provided by LifeSphere eTMF," she said.

The group that developed and now maintains the standard is known as the Trial Master File Reference Model. LifeSphere eTMF also supports the standard TMF document types developed by this group.

These open standards are central to how LifeSphere eTMF streamlines inspections, ensures future-ready compliance, and saves research time and effort.

LifeSphere eTMF is part of the unified LifeSphere Clinical platform. LifeSphere Clinical helps clinical operations and data management teams reduce study timelines, navigate clinical complexity, and seamlessly connect using cloud technology. Life science companies with LifeSphere Clinical are achieving better outcomes, faster. Visit LifeSphere Clinical today.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere, integrates our proprietary Nava cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Additional Information

Connect with ArisGlobal on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aris-global

Follow @Aris_Global on Twitter: twitter.com/aris_global

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1510670/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg