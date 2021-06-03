Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021
WKN: A2DNKA ISIN: SE0006504593 Ticker-Symbol: COJ 
Frankfurt
03.06.21
08:10 Uhr
0,029 Euro
-0,001
-2,04 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2021 | 13:05
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for CombiGene AB (267/21)

Referring to the bulletin from CombiGene AB's annual general meeting, held on
May 25, 2021, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations
1:20. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 7,
2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 COMBI       
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:20
Current ISIN:                SE0006504593    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 4, 2021    
New ISIN code:                SE0016101935    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jun 7, 2021    

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
