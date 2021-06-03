Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 ISIN: US67066G1040 Ticker-Symbol: NVD 
Tradegate
03.06.21
13:16 Uhr
546,50 Euro
-3,20
-0,58 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
545,70546,6013:17
545,60546,5013:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2021 | 13:05
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Terranet Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

As previously communicated in Swedishon the 25th of May, 2021.

Lund, Sweden - June 3rd, 2021 - Terranet AB, an accelerator program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences. Through NVIDIA Inception, Terranet will have opportunities to collaborate with experts and manufacturers across the automotive industry as it advances its breakthrough VoxelFlow technology for various use cases.

Terranet's acceptance into NVIDIA Inception is further recognition from its peers and proof that it's ultra-fast VoxelFlow technology is a potential asset across multiple segments of the automotive industry. As VoxelFlow is developed, NVIDIA Inception will provide great access to world-leading expertise in AI and commercialisation.

"NVIDIA Inception presents Terranet with an opportunity to work with automotive leaders and develop tailored tech solutions that build upon our tech stack," said Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO of Terranet. "As we continue to enhance VoxelFlow, we see it being applied to ADAS and autonomous vehicles (AV) in various ways. NVIDIA Inception provides us with access to the automotive manufacturers who need our solutions the most, further ensuring that we're developing the targeted tech they need to keep pedestrians and drivers safe."

Demonstrated last Februaryin collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, VoxelFlow is designed with roadway safety as its core. It's a stark contrast to slow and existing 2D pixel- based systems, as VoxelFlow is a fast and solid-state system that will allow AD/ADAS vehicles to perceive the world in high- speed 3D voxels, endingreducing roadway accidents caused by human error. The system's hybrid event-based camera and laser approach allows VoxelFlow to faster detect obstacles at short distances, when accidents are most likely to occur, significantly shortening the braking distance for the vehicle. Combining low latency with high- resolution images, VoxelFlow is the first of its kind, opening the doors to a new standard of vehicle safety technology.

NVIDIA Inception is a program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institutecredits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Terranet
Terranet develops software for radio-based solutions and three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles

Marketing Contact
Michaela Berglund - CMO
michaela.berglund@terranet.se
+46 723 388 288

Media Contact
Sam Aurilia
FischTank PR
terranet@fischtankpr.com

www.terranet.se

Appointed Certified Adviser to TerraNet Holding AB is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se


NVIDIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.