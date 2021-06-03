Charge Enterprises Inc.: Charge Enterprises Names Former GM and Ford Executive, Mark LaNeve Chief Business Officer

Seasoned automotive sales and marketing trailblazer to lead EV infrastructure strategy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced today that it has named automotive sales and marketing veteran Mark LaNeve to the post of Chief Business Officer, effective immediately. Mark will lead Charge's electric vehicle (EV) and charging infrastructure business strategy, marketing and sales operations, partner relationships and public and government relations efforts.

"As an experienced sales and marketing leader in the auto industry, including leadership roles at Ford, General Motors and Volvo Cars, Mark is absolutely the right person to drive our mission in the booming EV infrastructure space," said Charge's Founder and CEO Andrew Fox. "His background and track record in brand development, go to market strategy creation as well as customer, dealer and partner relations makes Mark ideal to lead our now-scaled Infrastructure Division's strategy to accelerate our entry into the 5G infrastructure market and advance the future of sustainable mobility. We are thrilled to welcome him to Charge."

Mr. LaNeve was most recently Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford, where he was responsible for marketing, sales, customer care and dealer relations for the Ford brand in the US and Canada. In this role Mark's team led the go to market efforts for new digital communications, transforming the dealership retail experience, expanding the growing SUV portfolio with the innovative introduction of the Bronco brand and the go to market plans for the Mustang Mach E, Ford's first entry into the full Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) market. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer at Ford's marketing and advertising agency, WPP's Global Team Blue, which served the Ford brand in the US, and agency operations in London, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, as well as Hudson Rouge, the Lincoln agency in New York City. Mr. LaNeve was previously Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Allstate Insurance in Chicago, where he launched the widely acclaimed and award winning Mayhem campaign. He has held numerous key sales and marketing leadership positions in the auto industry, including General Motors and Volvo Cars of North America, where he helped lead a resurgence of the brand into the premium space of the US market. He was named "Grand Marketer of the Year" by Brandweek magazine in 2003 for his work on the Cadillac brand renaissance.

Mark LaNeve commented, "It is very exciting to join the Charge team at this seminal moment for both the Company and the entire EV infrastructure and charging space. With the electric revolution creating a massive unmet need for charging infrastructure, Charge's opportunity is to become the global leader in the installation, operation and maintenance of EV charging applications particularly with the ANS brand and power installation expertise now within the Charge fold. This is a catalytic time for the auto industry and for Charge, and the team and I are excited to begin our work."

Mr. LaNeve earned a Bachelor of Arts - Marketing from the University of Virginia, which he attended on Football Scholarship, and was named "Outstanding Senior Scholar Athlete" in his senior year. He currently sits on the Board of Directors of Audacy, a leading radio, podcasting and audio communications company. He also serves as Non-Executive Chairman of KFA "KeyFetch" Automotive, a fast growing tech company with an innovative product suite centered on Key replacement and ID protection that is sold through franchised dealerships. He serves on the boards of Angels Place, Eton Academy and Michigan Autism Alliance, institutions who support people affected by Autistic spectrum disorders and other developmental disabilities.

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Enterprises Inc; With a mission of connecting people everywhere with a strategy in telecom network infrastructure, connected calls, power banks, EV charging infrastructure installation and maintenance. Trading under the Ticker: CRGE. We're a public company that shares our success with all stakeholders.

Our business operates in three distinct divisions through a number of recently acquired, or newly formed subsidiaries, including:

Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over 2 decades.

Charge Infrastructure, addresses telecom network infrastructure, including 5G small cell installation, portable power banks, micro-mobility charging, and EV charging installation, stations & maintenance.

Charge Investment, along with marketable securities, the investment division focuses on opportunist investments in EV and telecom related businesses

Charge's strategy is to do the unglamorous part of connecting calls and powering the future of movement.

We have recently acquired a number of subsidiaries, through which we operate our three business divisions.

To Learn more about Charge, visit https://www.charge.enterprises/.

