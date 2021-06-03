Legion Capital Announces First Quarter Results

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Legion Capital (OTCQX:LGCP), a FinTech-driven, publicly traded, specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium-sized companies and real estate developers, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter, ended March 31, 2021. The Company posted record quarterly revenue of $819,825, up 55.3% year over year, and quarterly profit of $11,165.

Legion Chairman James Byrd stated, "We are obviously pleased that we have been able to achieve our first quarter of profitability as a publicly traded company. Although it is important to note that our results are unaudited, it is clear that we have come through a very challenging 2020 and were able to emerge strong as we entered 2021.

Byrd went on to state, "We are very excited about the prospects for Legion going forward. It is no secret that we are experiencing tremendous growth in the Greater Central Florida area, and Legion is well-positioned as a specialized business and real estate lender to participate in that growth in a very meaningful way."

Legion Capital will host a virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting on June 15, 2021 beginning at 5 p.m. EDT. Investors can register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4_fE68IxSEuFwyWBpfvJxQ.

This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (OTCQX:LGCP) is a FinTech-driven, specialized lender providing growth capital to small and medium-sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com.

Certain statements that we make in this information piece may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in any Offering Documents associated with this information piece. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether the result of new information, future events or otherwise. Legion is a private lender and not a member of FINRA or FDIC.

Media Contact:

Jamison Lenczyk

Investor Services Manager

Legion Capital

jamisonl@legioncapital.com

407-720-4616

