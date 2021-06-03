Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.06.2021 | 13:08
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Telecoms.com: Global Telecoms Awards Are Open for Entry

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Telecoms.com (https://telecoms.com/), the leading independent news portal covering the latest technological advancements and market trends for the global communications sector, announced that its 2021 Global Telecoms (Glotel) Awards program is now open for submissions. The Glotel Awards are Europe's leading awards program, recognizing innovation and excellence from the companies involved in advancing and transforming today's telecoms industry.

This year's program will feature 20 categories, including Best Operator 5G Innovation, Consumer IoT initiative of the Year and Most Innovative Cloud Technology, among others. For a full list of the 2021 Glotel categories, click here.

The Glotel Awards will be open through 10 September. The cost to enter is $400 for the first entry, $100 off each additional entry. For entry fees, click here.

To enter the Global Telecoms Awards, visit us here.

To view the rules of entry, click here.

About Telecoms.com
Telecoms.com is a highly respected and independent news portal covering the latest technological advancements and market trends, focusing on the key business and technology issues facing the industry today. Telecoms.com is a sister publication to Light Reading and complements Light Reading by providing global news to a predominantly European and Asian audience.

SOURCE: Telecoms.com



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650215/Global-Telecoms-Awards-Are-Open-for-Entry

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.