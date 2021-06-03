Telecoms.com: Global Telecoms Awards Are Open for Entry

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Telecoms.com (https:// telecoms .com/), the leading independent news portal covering the latest technological advancements and market trends for the global communications sector, announced that its 2021 Global Telecoms (Glotel) Awards program is now open for submissions. The Glotel Awards are Europe's leading awards program, recognizing innovation and excellence from the companies involved in advancing and transforming today's telecoms industry.

This year's program will feature 20 categories, including Best Operator 5G Innovation, Consumer IoT initiative of the Year and Most Innovative Cloud Technology, among others. For a full list of the 2021 Glotel categories, click here.

The Glotel Awards will be open through 10 September. The cost to enter is $400 for the first entry, $100 off each additional entry. For entry fees, click here.

To enter the Global Telecoms Awards, visit us here.

To view the rules of entry, click here.

About Telecoms.com

Telecoms.com is a highly respected and independent news portal covering the latest technological advancements and market trends, focusing on the key business and technology issues facing the industry today. Telecoms.com is a sister publication to Light Reading and complements Light Reading by providing global news to a predominantly European and Asian audience.

