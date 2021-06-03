DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Funds

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Admission of additional notes on the Vienna MTF



03.06.2021 / 13:25

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

Admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

3 June 2021

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex")

3 June 2021

Travelex announces admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF

Travelex is pleased to announce that the additional new money notes which were issued as part of the £25 million fundraising that concluded on 1 June 2021 (the "Additional New Money Notes") were admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF (as operated by the Vienna Stock Exchange) on 3 June 2021. The Additional New Money Notes have a face value amount of approximately £27.5 million.

The Additional New Money Notes have the same terms and conditions and ISIN (XS2248458049) as the existing new money notes.

Enquiries:

Travelex

For investor related queries:

Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com

Lan.Tang@travelex.com

For other enquiries:

Press@travelex.com

-END-

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.