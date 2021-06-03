Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, InCoax Networks TO1 (268/21)

At the request of InCoax Networks AB (publ), InCoax' equity rights will be traded on First North as from June 7, 2021. Security name: InCoax Networks TO1 ----------------------------------- Short name: INCOAX TO1 ----------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015811674 ----------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 227217 ----------------------------------- Terms: Two (2) equity rights give the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in InCoax. The subsription price will be SEK 5.00 per new share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription December 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading December 27, 2021 day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners ABon +46 8-604 22 55.