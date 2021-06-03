Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021

WKN: A2PBW1 ISIN: SE0009832595 Ticker-Symbol: 86M 
Frankfurt
03.06.21
08:10 Uhr
0,461 Euro
+0,005
+1,10 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2021 | 13:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, InCoax Networks TO1 (268/21)

At the request of InCoax Networks AB (publ), InCoax' equity rights will be
traded on First North as from June 7, 2021. 

Security name: InCoax Networks TO1
-----------------------------------
Short name:   INCOAX TO1     
-----------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015811674    
-----------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  227217       
-----------------------------------

Terms:      Two (2) equity rights give the right to subscribe for     
         one (1) new share in InCoax. The subsription price will be SEK
          5.00 per new share.                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription   December 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021             
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading   December 27, 2021                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners ABon
+46 8-604 22 55.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
