IAR_Systems_enables_powerful_innovations_based_on_Raspberry_Pi_Pico

Latest version of the professional development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm supports the versatile Raspberry Pi Pico development board based on a dual-core Arm Cortex-M0+ processor with a wide range of I/O options enabling endless possible applications

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, proudly announced that its renowned professional development tools IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm now provides support for the RP2040 board designed by Raspberry Pi. RP2040 features a dual-core Arm Cortex-M0+ processor with 264KB internal RAM and support for up to 16MB of off-chip Flash and a wide range of flexible I/O options including I2C, SPI, and Programmable I/O (PIO).

"We're very excited to see support for Raspberry Pi RP2040 coming to the latest release of IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm," said Dr Eben Upton CBE, Founder, Raspberry Pi Foundation. "Since launching RP2040, and the $4 Raspberry Pi Pico board, in January of this year, we've seen rapid community adoption of the platform. The availability of high-quality professional development tools is an important prerequisite to industrial adoption, so this is a key milestone for Raspberry Pi."

"The Raspberry Pi Foundation offers a unique and engaging way for developers worldwide to be creative and innovative," commented Anders Holmberg, Chief Technology Officer, IAR Systems. "The ability to do fast prototyping and idea exploration on an easy-to-use development platform is one success factor in today's fast-paced world of software development. IAR Embedded Workbench and the Raspberry Pi Pico take this one step further by enabling a direct path from the idea stage to incorporation into a professional software development workflow."

Through IAR Embedded Workbench, IAR Systems provides its customers with the market's most diverse microcontroller support as well as adapted licensing options to fit different organizations' needs. The complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm provides developers with everything they need in one easy-to-use integrated development environment. The toolchain offers extensive debugging and analysis possibilities such as complex code and data breakpoints, runtime stack analysis, call stack visualization, code coverage analysis and integrated monitoring of power consumption. To ensure code quality, the static code analysis tool C-STAT and the runtime analysis tool C-RUN are integrated. In addition, IAR Systems provides excellent worldwide technical support and on-demand training possibilities.

More information about IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is available at www.iar.com/ewarm.

