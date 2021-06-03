Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) (OTC: ARIZF) (FSE: 34IA) ("the Corporation") ("Affinity") reports that it has withdrawn from the Carscallen Extension property option agreement and no longer holds any interest in that property.

After a thorough evaluation of initial exploration results as well as observing the latest exploration developments on the neighboring Melkior Resources Carscallen project, and consistent with the Corporation's Project Generator model and philosophy, Affinity management decided that resources would be better allocated elsewhere rather than incurring forward cash and share payments and conducting additional grass roots exploration at the Carscallen Extension.

About Affinity Metals

Affinity Metals is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America.

The Corporation's flagship project is the Regal located near Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation also holds additional mineral properties in both Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

