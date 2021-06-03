First North Denmark: Hypefactors A/S - increase

New shares in Hypefactors A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 7 June 2021. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: Hypefactors ------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060989911 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: HYPE ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 9,403,954 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 148,544 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 9,552,498 shares ------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 6.73201 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0,10 ------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 158208 ------------------------------------------------- ____________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Kapital Partner ApS on tel. +45 26802728. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000913