Donnerstag, 03.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
WKN: A2N5LQ ISIN: DK0060989911 Ticker-Symbol: 9HY 
Frankfurt
03.06.21
08:10 Uhr
0,842 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2021 | 13:53
First North Denmark: Hypefactors A/S - increase

New shares in Hypefactors A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 7 June 2021. The new shares are issued due to a
private placement. 



Name:              Hypefactors   
-------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0060989911  
-------------------------------------------------
Short name:           HYPE      
-------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 9,403,954 shares
-------------------------------------------------
Change:             148,544 shares 
-------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  9,552,498 shares
-------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 6.73201   
-------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0,10    
-------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     158208     
-------------------------------------------------





____________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Kapital Partner ApS
on tel. 

+45 26802728.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000913
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
