Customers now have friction-free access when viewing their financial health

Banktivity, a personal finance software app from IGG Software, designed for Apple devices, today announced the latest enhancements to its platform. Customers in Europe and the UK now have the power to directly connect all of their bank accounts with the app, removing the need to manually enter transactions in order for the app to have a complete and current understanding of their financial situation.

Financial literacy is a global issue that affects people of all ages and backgrounds. A survey of OECD countries ranked the UK last for financial literacy. Banktivity aims to help address this problem by providing users with an interactive dashboard of their financial health, allowing them to make more informed decisions. Users can track every aspect of their financial health and set goals for savings, budgets, investments, manage multiple currencies, and have an accurate real-time view of their net wealth.

Data privacy is a priority, and each user's data and financial records are never stored, traded, shared, or rented. Customer feedback is encouraged and helps direct future enhancements to the Banktivity platform.

New additions to the Banktivity App include:

Direct connectivity: This now removes the need for users to enter account details every time they want to view their financial situation.

This now removes the need for users to enter account details every time they want to view their financial situation. Enhanced goal setting: Users now have five goals that they can customize, including setting up an emergency fund, a savings schedule, a college fund, eliminating debt, and having a retirement fund target.

Users now have five goals that they can customize, including setting up an emergency fund, a savings schedule, a college fund, eliminating debt, and having a retirement fund target. Enhanced transaction Management on iOS : Users can hone in on how they organize transactions including grouping under new or uncleared.

: Users can hone in on how they organize transactions including grouping under new or uncleared. Enhanced Envelope Budgeting: Budgets are now badged when you need to take action by moving money to a deficient envelope or you have income to distribute.

A group of existing customers is currently testing the new version of the platform before becoming available this summer. The app is compatible with Mac, iPad, and iPhone devices with an annual subscription of $49.99 (USD).

Quotes and Commentary

"Financial literacy is an epidemic, and our mission is to provide users with the tools that enable them to easily make informed and smart decisions. Our international customers now have the power to plan, save, invest and set goals with the Banktivity app, helping them confidently make the most of their money."

Ian Gillespie, CEO Banktivity

Additional Resources

Download the app here

Learn more about Banktivity IGG here

Customers can provide feedback here

Connect with us on Twitter, Facebook YouTube

About Banktivity

IGG Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 to offer intuitive, elegant and powerful applications for individuals and small businesses. The Banktivity family of apps are exclusively developed for Mac and iOS devices with the goal of helping users take an active role in understanding their finances. The app is used by tens of thousands of customers across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005071/en/

Contacts:

Claire Rowberry, +1 617-785-5571

claire@clearcommsc.com