VantagePoint Software: VantagePoint Recognized Internationally as The Best A.I. Stock Forecasting Software

A jury from AI Worldwide Finance Awards has recognized VantagePoint, the first A.I. powered software for independent traders.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Acquisition International has recognized VantagePoint as the Best A.I. Stock Forecasting Software as part of this year's Worldwide Finance Awards.

Louis Mendelsohn founded Vantagepoint AI over 40 years ago with the mission of leveling the trading field for independent traders. When he released his concept of strategy backtesting, Mendelsohn transformed the trading world.

With the release of VantagePoint software over 30 years ago, Vantagepoint became the first company in the world to offer traders the power of Artificial Intelligence for their home computers and gave birth to what would become the FinTech Industry.

Vantagepoint's patented, predictive, A.I.-driven forecasts and Global Intermarket Analysis allow traders to see predicted market movements 1-3 days in advance. VantagePoint's A.I. forecasts have been third-party verified at up to 87.4% accuracy surpassing the typical 27% of market gurus.

"Our software is literally helping traders around the world change their lives," says company president Lane Mendelsohn. "Using the information from our technical analysis, traders can make trading decisions with far more confidence and better trade timing for improved opportunities to find gains. In turn, VantagePoint traders tend to pay their trading success forward by creating a lasting legacy for their families and their communities."

While many companies now populate the FinTech sector, Vantagepoint continues to be a stand-out for its innovation, constant improvements, and acclaimed customer care.

See how A.I. can transform trading and provide insights, confidence, and timing assistance at a free, live, interactive training. Traders in attendance suggest which markets to be reviewed at each class. Attendees benefit from seeing what the A.I. forecast is for their favorite markets.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Using patented Neural Network processes, VantagePoint software predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance. Traders then know the optimal times to make their trades. Family-owned, Vantagepoint employs over 90 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. See artificial intelligence in action with a demonstration: www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demoor https://bit.ly/2S86VMy

Media Contact: Lisa Moretti, lisam@vantagepointsoftware.com

SOURCE: VantagePoint Software

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650151/VantagePoint-Recognized-Internationally-as-The-Best-AI-Stock-Forecasting-Software