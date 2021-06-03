Neutra Corp: Neutra Considering Move into Clinical Research to Develop New, Better Products

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is looking into expanding into clinical research as a way to figure out new uses for cannabis, boost its capabilities and come up with new and better CBD products. This proposal comes as the company is enjoying increasing retail success with its current roster of hemp-based CBD lotions, topicals, supplements and gummies.

"We've made great progress on our long-term plan for VIVIS and retail CBD sales," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "But we're not going to rest on our laurels. We want to ensure this company's continued success and set the stage for greater prosperity down the road. We believe that adding clinical research to our growing list of corporate capabilities will not only generate new revenues but build additional value for our shareholders and investors."

Cannabis has seen greater mainstream acceptance. More states have legalized cannabis in some form, either for medicinal use and/or for recreational use as well. Not long ago, cannabis suffered a social stigma and cannabis users faced legal consequences if caught with the substance. Now they can freely use it in a large number of states while the remaining states ponder joining the legalization drive.

Nationwide cannabis sales soared 67% in 2020, according to Flowhub. The cannabis market is expected to grow by an average of 21% over the next several years, reaching $73.6 billion by 2027, says American Cannabis Consulting (ACC). One in five Americans currently uses cannabis in some form and that number will increase over time, analysts project.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

