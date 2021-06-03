EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website and Investor Presentation

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar technologies, is pleased to announce that it has launched a new investor relations website and investor presentation. The redesigned website provides an intuitive and user-friendly experience to easily navigate EHT's latest news, stock and financial information, presentations, webcasts, and SEDAR filings. EHT's latest investor presentation highlights the Company's operational and financial strategy with a core focus in capital discipline and generating free cash flow to create a strong and sustainable EHT.

"We understand the importance of investor and stakeholder communication and are excited to share these key tools to deliver our story, strategy and value proposition," said John Gamble, Chief Executive Officer of EHT. "These advancements in communication are in-line with EHT's focus on increased exposure and shareholder value."

The new website can be accessed at https://www.ehthybrid.com/investors. To receive regular updates, investors are encouraged to sign-up for email alerts via our investor portal.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters.

