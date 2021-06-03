DGAP-News: BodySmart Finance Limited / Key word(s): Bond

BodySmart Finance Limited: Coupon Payment Announcement



03.06.2021 / 14:15

BodySmart Finance Limited

(the "Issuer")

(incorporated with limited liability in the Bailiwick of Jersey with registered number 131386)

44 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE4 9WG

BodySmart Finance Limited - Coupon Payment Announcement

3rd June 2021

BodySmart Finance Limited Series 2020-B1 12.00% Fixed Rate Bonds Due 2025

(ISIN: GB00BMQ56V55)

(the "Bonds")

The Issuer is pleased to announce that it has paid, in full and on time, the coupon due to bondholders on 3rd June 2021, under its secured Medium Term Note Bond Programme.

This is the Issuer's second coupon payment. The next coupon payment is due on 3rd December 2021.

BodySmart Investment Group's (the "Borrower") trading activities are focused on the medical, aesthetic and wellness industry - a sector on the rise in the Middle East. The Borrower already owns a successful portfolio of cosmetic clinics and wellbeing studios and since the issuance of the Bonds, the Borrower has continued to grow and develop the business. Recent highlights include:

Despite the Covid effected environment, the Borrower's medical equipment distribution business has seen enhanced activity (across multiple jurisdictions in the region). With specific demand in high value equipment that promote targeted weight-loss and skin-toning

Dr. Tarek Bayazid, one of Dubai's premier plastic surgeons is now fully on-boarded and licensed to the Borrower's clinics. Dr. Bayazid, who has joined the team as a senior plastic surgeon, is known for his exemplary work, especially in facial rejuvenation and body contouring

The Borrower is regulated by the Dubai Health Authority and the Dubai Department of Economic Development. During the 2020/21 Covid impacted period, the Borrower's clinics and health clubs have passed all regular inspections and continue to experience good demand for their offerings.

The bonds are admitted to trading on the Frankfurt Open Market.

For the Distributor: Glenn Scott-Ellis

gse@bodysmart.ae

For the Arranger: Hesham Dahman

hesham@zigzag-me.com



