The Issuer is pleased to announce that it has paid, in full and on time, the coupon due to bondholders on 3rd June 2021, under its secured Medium Term Note Bond Programme.
This is the Issuer's second coupon payment. The next coupon payment is due on 3rd December 2021.
BodySmart Investment Group's (the "Borrower") trading activities are focused on the medical, aesthetic and wellness industry - a sector on the rise in the Middle East. The Borrower already owns a successful portfolio of cosmetic clinics and wellbeing studios and since the issuance of the Bonds, the Borrower has continued to grow and develop the business. Recent highlights include:
The Borrower is regulated by the Dubai Health Authority and the Dubai Department of Economic Development. During the 2020/21 Covid impacted period, the Borrower's clinics and health clubs have passed all regular inspections and continue to experience good demand for their offerings.
The bonds are admitted to trading on the Frankfurt Open Market.
