Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Bokusgruppen AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden (269/21)

On request of Bokusgruppen AB, company registration number 559025-8637, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 04, 2021. Shares Short name: BOKUS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 16,151,226 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016074256 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226725 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559025-8637 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 846 383 00.