Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PK9X ISIN: US1206132037 Ticker-Symbol: LMNA 
Frankfurt
03.06.21
08:21 Uhr
0,206 Euro
+0,008
+4,04 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BUNKER HILL MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BUNKER HILL MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BUNKER HILL MINING
BUNKER HILL MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BUNKER HILL MINING CORP0,206+4,04 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.