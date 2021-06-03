Magma Stuns with RGB Lighting that Redefines the Membrane Gaming Keyboard Category, While Pyro Offers PC Gamers an Abundance of Features in a Mechanical Keyboard Under $100

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach's (Nasdaq: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today announced the newest additions to its award-winning keyboard lineup Magma and Pyro are now available at participating retailers worldwide and from www.ROCCAT.com. The Magma Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard's fully illuminated top plate brilliantly showcases ROCCAT's innovative AIMO RGB lighting technology. The Magma's attractive $59.99 MSRP also makes it the best choice for new gamers and anyone looking to add a unique RGB experience to their desktop. Additionally, mechanical switch enthusiasts on the lookout for a new keyboard will love the Pyro Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard, which is one of the most-feature packed mechanical gaming keyboards available for a $99.99 MSRP Medium's Alex Rowe notes, "The Pyro has every feature you need in a mechanical gaming keyboard at a great price," and Gaming Trend gave the Pyro a 90/100 review score, adding, "The ROCCAT Pyro is one of the best keyboards I've ever used

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005375/en/

ROCCAT's all-new Magma Membrane PC gaming keyboard takes RGB lighting to new levels with its fully lit top plate, and the affordable $59.99 MSRP make it a great option for new gamers and anyone looking to step-up their desktop RGB setup. Available now at participating retailers worldwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"There's no other keyboard out there that does what Magma does with its unique RGB lighting, and the price makes it an easy investment to significantly upgrade your desktop lighting setup," said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. "With Pyro we've created an affordable mechanical keyboard that doesn't sacrifice performance or design, and instead offers an abundance of features and functionality that mechanical keyboard enthusiasts simply can't overlook for the price."

ROCCAT Magma Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard

ROCCAT's Magma Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard is equipped with a semi-transparent top plate and five-zone, 10 LED backlighting for ROCCAT's best AIMO lighting showcase to date. With 16.8 million RGB color illumination options, gamers can enjoy a vivid and immersive lighting experience. Magma connects with all other products in ROCCAT's AIMO range, including the just revealed Kone Pro series mice and Elo series headsets, to create a vibrant PC gaming battle station.

Magma also features silent membrane typing thanks to high-quality rubber dome keys. Keystrokes feel both responsive and reliable. Advanced anti-ghosting technology ensures gamers can press all the most-used keys simultaneously when reacting in the heat of battle. Magma is also equipped with convenient media controls, and features ROCCAT's acclaimed Easy-Shift [+] technology allowing gamers to assign a secondary function to their most-used keys. ROCCAT's Magma membrane keyboard comes with a detachable palm rest to suit gamers' preferred typing and gaming styles. Now available at participating retailers worldwide for a MSRP of $59.99.

ROCCAT Pyro Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard

Pyro is one of the most feature-packed mechanical gaming keyboards for under $100. The Pyro's new design is reinforced by a premium brushed metal top plate, offering gamers a sleek, robust, and stylish mechanical keyboard. Pyro uses TTC's linear (red) switches with a 2.0mm actuation point, 45g operating force, and a total travel distance of 4.0mm for a keystroke that feels both precise and strong. The Pyro's switches are tested to 50 million keystrokes lifetime for a responsive and durable gaming experience. Advanced anti-ghosting technology also ensures all simultaneously pressed keys are registered.

Like Magma, the Pyro is equipped with a detachable palm rest. It also has the Vulcan series' fan-favorite volume wheel for quick and easy audio control. Pyro features ROCCAT's acclaimed Easy-Shift [+] technology allowing gamers to assign a secondary function to their most-used keys. Pyro also boasts ROCCAT's AIMO lighting engine with per-key illumination in 16.8 million RGB color options. AIMO reacts organically to your usage with vivid lighting displays out of the box, without the need for extensive configuration. Pyro also syncs with compatible AIMO-enabled products to create desktop illumination that flows from device to device. Available now at participating retailers worldwide for a MSRP of $99.99.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com and be sure to follow ROCCAT on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company's liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005375/en/

Contacts:

North America

Eric Nielsen

Step 3 Public Relations

202.276.5357

eric@step-3.com

MacLean Marshall

Sr. Director, Public Relations

Brand Communications

Turtle Beach Corporation

858.914.5093

maclean.marshall@turtlebeach.com

Europe

Jessica Albiston

Sr. Marketing Communications Manager

Turtle Beach Germany GMBH

jessica.albiston@turtlebeach.com

Keith Hennessey

Sr. Director, Communications

Partnerships International

Turtle Beach

+ 44 (0) 1256 678350

keith.hennessey@turtlebeach.com

Investor Information:

Cody Slach or Alex Thompson

Gateway Investor Relations

949.574.3860

hear@gatewayir.com