Delivery Service Market is One of the Hottest Revenue Streams In Cannabis Industry

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few years the legalization of marijuana has spurred the industry's growth in both medicinal and recreational markets and the growth appears that it will continue to substantially rise in the years to come. The cannabis industry continues to skyrocket as it's legalized across the country and other parts of the world. As the industry surges forward, new laws help change how cannabis businesses provide for their customers. Cannabis delivery, for example, is heating up across the nation. delivery license. Delivery licenses are in hot demand. Landmark states that have already legalized cannabis, like California, are seeing a spike in business thanks to the overwhelming convenience of cannabis delivery. Since January 19th, the promise for delivery being the next wave in cannabis commerce is becoming obvious. What many are considering the next trend for cannabis business, delivery services can help surge revenue for the retailers that jump in to take advantage, said an article in highthere.comActive Cannabis companies in the markets this week include NxGen Brands Inc. (OTCPK: NXGB), Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON).

The article continued: "The cannabis industry is already a record $10 billion and climbing, and prohibition is still affecting a large majority of the country. A particularly explosive section of this industry is almost exclusively the new cannabis delivery sector. In fact, according to Statista.com, 44% of medical marijuana users across the U.S. regularly used a cannabis delivery service to buy their bud. With legalization only having ramped up since then, it's likely the numbers have only continued to increase, making the market ripe for cannabis delivery. The legal cannabis market includes all CBD and THC-related products, including a range of strains, extracts, and consumables - all of which can be delivered right to someone's door. While the cannabis industry clearly shows promise, the delivery sector is a shining beacon calling for all retailers before the market gets saturated. As legalization heats up across the US, we can only expect delivery services to continue stepping up their game to meet the growing demand. The marijuana industry is hurdling forward in sales and business opportunities with no signs of stopping. The delivery sector is particularly one we should be keeping our eyes on, as it delivers the most promise for growth and robust revenue."

NxGen Brands Inc. (OTCPK: NXGB) BREAKING NEWS:NxGen Brands, Inc. Acquires Controlling Interest In Licensed North East Cannabis Delivery Service - NxGen Brands, Inc. and Piff Kings LLC today announced that they have closed an agreement, where NxGen Brands, Inc. has acquired a 51% interest in Piff Kings LLC.

Piff Kings is one of the leading on-demand licensed Cannabis Delivery Service in the North East United States, available and designed to be fully compliant with local and State regulations. Website: https://www.piffkings.com/

Currently, Piff Kings is authorized to provide delivery services in four "4" of states, including MA, CT, RI & NJ; and is planning to file the appropriate paperwork to enter into number of other states in the coming weeks and months.

Piff Kings plans to innovate and expand independently in this fast-growing and compelling sector, and will also have access to the advanced mobile marketplace technologies currently being developed by NxGen Brands Inc. Customers of Piff Kings will be able to benefit from NxGen's licensed advanced GPS technology being incorporated in to their Cannabis Delivery Application. Piff Kings also intends to offer rewards and subscription programs providing, even greater value to consumers.

NxGen's CEO Angel Burgos is quoted in saying, "Our goal is to make people's lives a little bit easier and safer, by taking away the potential of driving while impaired. This is one of the reasons why we've have taken the initiative to develop this delivery application."

He continued: "By acquiring controlling interest in Piff Kings, the company believes it can accelerate Piff Kings rate of customer growth by incorporating our Cannabis Delivery App. and further expanding their geographic presence."To read this and more news for NxGen Brands, please visit:https://nxgenbrands.com/news/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc., a leading licensed producer of cannabis, recently announced the launch of Big Bag o' Buds, a lineup of dried flower products featuring a roster of well-known genetics and an exciting rotation of one-time offerings (OTO) in a 28g format.

"Customers across the country continue to express the importance of large formats and new genetic offerings at an appealing price point," says Tim Emberg, Senior Vice President of Sales and Commercial Operations at Organigram. "Without a doubt, Big Bag o' Buds delivers on all of those points but also offers Canadian consumers a continuous pipeline of new cultivars reflecting our team's ongoing search for and development of new terpene profiles and phenotypic expressions."

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) recently released a Marketing Code designed to responsibly move the emerging cannabis industry forward. Cronos Group believes that those below the legal age of consumption should not be targeted in an adult-use cannabis market. Cronos Group recognizes there is a clear need for standards. That's why the Company proactively created its own and is sharing its principles publicly as a resource for the industry and policymakers.

The principles in the Cronos Group Marketing Code apply to all marketing activities of all Cronos Group brands globally and will be communicated to all business partners in any work they do on the Company's behalf. The Marketing Code represents Cronos Group's commitment to responsible marketing standards. From the Company's leadership team to the teams staffing its marketing events, Cronos Group expects all such individuals to understand and follow these principles. The Company is actively implementing the training and protocols necessary to uphold these commitments. Cronos Group intends to live these values through our advertising, imagery, websites, social media, and marketing events.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, recently announced the launch of a dedicated Science & Innovation business group, with the aim of commercializing patented and patent pending technology that the Company believes will be key in the development of cannabinoid biosynthesis and plant genetics.

Aurora's connection to the biosynthetic production of cannabinoids originated with early work carried out by the Company's former Chief Science Officer on the discovery of key genes within the cannabinoid biosynthesis pathway. Through licensing agreements, Aurora and sub-licensee 22nd Century Group together share the global IP rights to commercialize key aspects of cannabinoid biosynthesis in plants and microorganisms. The two companies are working closely to enforce their IP against infringing parties, as well as to actively explore commercial development opportunities.

HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO) recently announced that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the entities that carry on the business of Redecan, Canada's largest privately-owned licensed producer, with leading market share across a number of categories, for a purchase price of $925 million payable in cash and through the issuance of common shares of HEXO and subject to certain customary adjustments (the "Transaction").

"We articulated a plan to become a top three cannabis player in the Canadian adult-use market," said HEXO CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis. "With today's announcement, we believe that we are on the verge of surpassing that objective to become the no.1 licensed producer by recreational market share. Building on our strong market momentum, the combination of HEXO and Redecan reinforces our position as an industry leader and creates a robust foundation for growth, efficiency at scale and improved financial results."

