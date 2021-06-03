Swedish energy company Vattenfall is planning to build a 150 MW electric boiler near Amsterdam under the Netherlands' SDE+ program for large scale renewables. The facility is planned to operate when a lot of electricity from wind and sun is available and to supply hot water to households in the city and its surrounding areas.Swedish energy company Vattenfall has announced it has secured a building permit and subsidies granted by the Dutch government under the SDE+ program, for a 150 MW electric boiler planned to be located at an existing gas power plant in Diemen, near Amsterdam. "The final investment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...