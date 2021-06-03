Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021

WKN: A1XA0B ISIN: SE0005569290 
Frankfurt
03.06.21
08:10 Uhr
0,038 Euro
-0,001
-1,55 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2021 | 14:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Polyplank AB (270/21)

With effect from June 07, 2021, the subscription rights in Polyplank AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 16, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   POLY TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016076285              
Order book ID:  227215                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


With effect from June 07, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Polyplank AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   POLY BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016076293              
Order book ID:  227216                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
