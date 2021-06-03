Highlights Lincoln's position as leading M&A advisor to private equity and as one of the most active advisors in the filtration segment globally

Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, has advised Blackstone on the acquisition of Desotec.

Based in Roeselare, Belgium, Desotec's mission is to help protect the planet through innovative circular filtration solutions, enabling clean water, air and soil. The company was founded in 1990 and is focusing on mobile purification solutions mainly based on activated carbon technology.

Desotec's fleet of approximately 2,700 mobile filters is the largest of its kind in Europe and it serves a broad range of industrial applications, including air emission, biogas, remediation, wastewater and chemicals. The company's mobile filters enable its customers to comply with environmental regulations and sustainability requirements, through its closed-loop, "filtration-as-a-service" rental solution.

Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms with $619 billion in assets under management across a wide range of alternative asset classes in private equity, real estate, credit and hedge funds as well as in infrastructure, life sciences, insurance and growth equity. Lincoln acted as exclusive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisor to Blackstone on this transaction.

This transaction highlights Lincoln's momentum in Belgium and marks the sixth transaction in the last six months involving Belgian corporates and private equity groups. Lincoln previously advised AAC Capital on the sale of Desotec to EQT in 2017.

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 600 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

