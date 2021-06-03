Growing Environmental Consciousness Driving Innovations In The Renewable Energy Sector

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global renewable energy market, which was estimated at $980 billion in 2017, is expected to reach a stunning $1.5 trillion by 2025 . The demand for sustainable and clean energy sources fueled by environmental concerns regarding rapid urbanization, fossil fuels and economic growth in emerging regions is driving the growth seen in recent years within the market. This demand has also fueled the development of innovative and sustainable solutions like energy-efficient batteries, energy storage solutions, and particularly, electric vehicles (EVs), which grew to a value of $246.7 billion in 2020. Companies such as Nano One Materials Corp (TSXV:NNO) (OTCPK:NNOMF) (FF:LBMB), NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) are at the forefront in developing clean energy solutions that also meet ESG principles.

Nano One Makes Battery Breakthrough

Nano One Materials Corp (TSXV:NNO) (OTC:NNOMF) (FF:LBMB) is a Canadian clean technology company that has developed a patented low carbon intensity process to produce low-cost, high-performance cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. The company has continued to make breakthroughs in battery longevity through durability tests on their Lithium Nickel Manganese battery and have found that its high-voltage cobalt-free battery is stable at elevated operating temperatures, similar to those found in power tools, automotive, and energy storage applications.

The breakthrough Nano One made opened up opportunities for collaboration with players in the EV and battery market. In a recent announcement, Nano One has revealed a joint development agreement with Johnson Matthey where the companies will apply Nano One's patented One-Pot process for the development of Johnson Matthey's eLNO family of nickel-rich advanced cathode materials.

The companies will focus on materials, production methods, and a commercialization study for pre-pilot, pilot, and scaled-up manufacturing in the collaboration.

"Johnson Matthey is a global leader in advanced lithium-ion cathode materials," said Nano One CEO Dan Blondal, "and we are proud to be working with them in the pursuit of high performance, long life cycles, low-carbon footprint, and environmentally sustainable solutions. We share a common vision to develop and commercialize a highly differentiated and value-added cathode materials business and we are delighted to be introducing Johnson Matthey as a trusted partner,and collaborating on process innovations for a new generation of lithium-ion battery materials. Our business is primed for such opportunities and we look forward to advancing this partnership and its joint development program"

Nano One's One-Pot process and the recently launched M2CAM technology have been developed in response to a growing need to reduce waste, carbon footprint, cost, and energy in the Lithium-ion supply chain and meet growing ESG imperatives.

The joint development agreement is one of the collaborations Nano One has engaged in since its successful technical reviews and preliminary evaluations that began in Q2 2020.

Following the closing of a bought deal offering for gross proceeds of approximately $28.9 million, Nano One has the funds to support ongoing research and development, strategic partnerships and collaboration and a pilot plant expansion.

Companies Across the EV and Batteries Space Take Steps towards More Sustainable Energy Solutions

Chinese premium electric vehicle company NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) launched its Battery-as-a-Service subscription model, which will allow users to purchase electric vehicles. "The BaaS model has long been planned with our unique battery swap technologies; the successful launch of the BaaS model will enable NIO users to benefit from the lower initial purchase of our products, flexible battery upgrade options, and assurance of battery performance."

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT), a market leader in electric vehicle charging committed to facilitating an easier transition to electric mobility by providing charging networks. ChargePoint Holdings currently has the largest charging network in North America and is gradually expanding its products and solutions to Europe. ChargePoint is also enhancing the EV driver experience with its recent Android Auto integration to allow drivers to access their vehicle's charging information from the infotainment system.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SK Innovation to produce about 60GWh annually in traction battery cells and array modules in a joint venture they are calling BlueOvalSK. The MoU comes as part of Ford's commitment to invest in electric vehicles. Shortly after Ford unveiled the new all-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro purpose built for commercial customers. "F-150 Lightning Pro represents so much more than an electric workhorse - it's made for commercial customer inside and out, it gets better over time, and it's totally plugged into always-on services that can help business productivity," said Jim Farley, President and CEO, Ford Motor Company. Registrations for the vehicle are currently on-going.

Meanwhile, global car company General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has vowed on "advancing an all-electric future" with the help of its Ultium battery platform. In fact, GM is even looking to bring electric vehicles to the moon through a partnership with Lockhead Martin to develop a next-generation Lunar Rover for NASA's Artemis program.

Companies in the electric vehicle sector such as Nano One are developing powerful alternative energy solutions to meet the growing demand for environment-friendly products.

For more information about Nano One, click here.

Disclaimer: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. MSC owns and operates StreetSignals.com. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Nano One Materials.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

info@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757