DigiMax Global Solutions: DigiMax Strategic Investment Partner Kirobo Makes Significant Announcement Regarding DeFi Industry-Changing UNDO Button for Multiple Crypto Currencies

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC PINK:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ("AI") and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to provide this press release update from its strategic investment partner, Kirobo Inc.

Kirobo Makes 'Undo Button' Available for USDT, BNB, UNI, Sushi, Chainlink, & KIRO Transactions

PRESS RELEASE. Tel Aviv - June 2, 2021 - Kirobo, a leading cryptocurrency solutions developer, has announced that its crypto transfer 'undo button' is now available for transactions involving UNI, Chainlink, BNB, USDT, Sushi coin, as well as its native utility token KIRO. This extends the reach of Kirobo's solution to over 4.5 million holders of these coins.

The 'undo' solution, which has so far only been deployable for BTC and ETH transactions, represents Kirobo's first product, and allows users to reverse a crypto transfer sent in error - eliminating the myriad of human error risks inherent to the execution of crypto transactions. The company plans to integrate its solutions across several crypto exchanges over the course of 2021.

Kirobo has already created logic layers over the Bitcoin and Ethereum network, and is rolling out advanced services and solutions on top of this layer. The logic layer functions by providing a unique transaction code that must be entered by the recipient in order to receive funds from the sender. Until the recipient has entered the correct code, the sender may retrieve the funds at any time.

Tel Aviv based Kirobo is a blockchain technology company that provides state-of-the-art tools to crypto users and companies, helping them gain better control of their money. Kirobo is currently helping large scale intermediaries, crypto exchanges and payments companies offer their users unprecedented levels of transaction security.

Earlier in May 2021, Artificial Intelligence and cryptocurrency technology solutions provider DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. (DigiMax) announced a strategic investment in Kirobo, geared towards expediting the release of Kirobo's soon to be launched crypto management, custody and trading products. Kirobo also recently announced the addition of crypto pioneer Brock Pierce to its Advisory Board, where he will provide strategic guidance around the global launch of the company's portfolio of products. Pierce previously co-founded EOS Alliance, Block.one, Blockchain Capital, Tether, and Mastercoin and currently serves as Chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation.

Kirobo has also developed a range of additional bespoke solutions tailored to crypto holders and merchants - designed to further improve the DeFi ecosystem. Those solutions are set for release over the course of Q2 and Q3. Elements of Kirobo's new tech solutions have helped the company yield two highly revered grants from the Israel Innovation Authority.

Commenting on the announcement, Asaf Naim, Kirobo CEO said: "The entire spectrum of crypto users, from entry level participants to seasoned traders, stand to benefit greatly from Kirobo's breakthrough transaction 'undo' feature, which eliminates the risk of fund losses due to human error. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, with mainstream and institutional involvement intensifying, this type of robust transaction safety net will become an industry centrepiece. We've all heard the horror stories of funds being sent to the wrong address or the wrong type of address.

At Kirobo, we want to make crypto management as seamless and secure as online banking, and ultimately, grant crypto users better control of their money. Crossing this threshold represents a very important stage in the ongoing maturity of crypto finance, and further illustrates the viability of blockchain as a store of value. In the weeks and months ahead, we will be making our transaction undo feature available to more coins, and unveiling new features that will revolutionize the way funds are handled in the wider crypto space - underlining our credentials as the enablers of risk-free crypto transactions."

For more information on Kirobo's Retrievable Transfer feature, please visit undo.kirobo.me.

About Kirobo

Kirobo has a single mission: to provide crypto users and companies with state-of-the-art tools to gain better control of their money. We do that by offering our users secure and straightforward solutions, making crypto management, custody, and trading a no-brainer. Kirobo is the proud recipient of two grants from the Israeli Innovation Authority - making it the only blockchain technology company to achieve that milestone.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is a technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM Watson partner, and the Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Neural Language Processing, AI, Big Data and Cryptocurrency technology.

To learn more, visit our website: https://digimaxglobal.com/

