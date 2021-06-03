Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860206 ISIN: FR0000120404 Ticker-Symbol: ACR 
Tradegate
03.06.21
16:25 Uhr
33,910 Euro
-0,370
-1,08 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCOR SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCOR SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,88033,90016:27
33,86033,92016:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACCOR
ACCOR SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCOR SA33,910-1,08 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.