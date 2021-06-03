Contentsquare, the only complete experience analytics company is partnering with world-leading augmented hospitality group Accor to support the lifestyle brand deliver on its audacious digital strategy.

Contentsquare has been providing the digital team at Accor with the customer insights they need to ensure a seamless experience across its digital properties, and to enable meaningful personalization based on customer goals.

"When you're designing interconnected brand experiences with the goal of serving and delighting your customers, being armed with a sophisticated picture of their needs, priorities, and preferences is critical. Customer insight permeates every aspect of our digital strategy at Accor, and Contentsquare helps provide us with that crucial layer of customer understanding that makes all that CX innovation possible in the first place." Yassine Hachem Vice President Guest Digital Products, Digital Innovation, Accor.

The complete view of customer behaviors enabled by Contentsquare allows the team to accurately understand usage and pinpoint which elements of the experience need optimizing. This granular, real-time understanding of customer expectations also empowers the team to innovate at speed and scale.

"We're thrilled to be working with a disruptor like Accor, who is not only raising the bar on digital customer experience but is using this transformation to revolutionize an entire industry," said Jonathan Cherki, CEO and Founder of Contentsquare. "The team at Accor has set some incredibly ambitious goals, integrating the physical and digital experience, and blurring the lines between B2C and B2B we're proud to be fueling their innovation with our insights."

ABOUT CONTENTSQUARE

Contentsquare empowers brands to build better digital experiences. Our experience analytics platform tracks and visualizes billions of digital behaviors, delivering intelligent recommendations that everyone can use to grow revenue, increase loyalty, and fuel innovation. Founded in Paris in 2012, Contentsquare has since opened offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Singapore. Today, it helps more than 750 enterprises in 26 countries deliver better digital experiences for their customers.

Visit contentsquare.com to find out more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005437/en/

Contacts:

For further information contact

Ben Rees Rachel Nulty

at Wildfire PR

contentsquare@wildfirepr.com