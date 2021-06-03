Poq Joins Forces with Gameloft for brands to Bring Mobile Gaming Experiences to Retail App Shoppers

Leading mobile app software platform for retailers works with global leader in gaming experiences to increase engagement and drive appcommerce sales

LONDON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-based mobile appcommerce platform provider, poq , today announces a new partnership with leader in gaming experiences, Gameloft for brands .

In response to growing demand for gamified mobile shopping experiences, poq and Gameloft for brands will combine their deep domain expertise to enable retailers and brands to increase levels of engagement and interactivity, and drive higher sales, through their apps.

Founded in 2012, poq is a SaaS-based appcommerce development platform that empowers over 50 global retailers and brands to create fully customized native iOS and Android apps that increase frequency and sales value, and deepen customer loyalty.

Founded in December 1999, Paris-based video game developer Gameloft operates 19 development studios worldwide, and publishes games with a special focus on the mobile games market. Together with poq, it will enhance mobile shopping journeys with immersive capabilities to boost discoverability, conversion and community among app shoppers.

Retailers' interest in gamification is tracking with growing consumers' appetite for fun, interactive mobile experiences. Gaming apps dominate Apple's App Store and smartphone users spent around $9 billion more on apps and games in Q1 2021 than they did in Q1 2020.1

Jay Johnston, Chief Executive Officer, poq said: "We are seeing retailers keen to extend the power and engagement of native mobile apps to bring exciting and diverse experiences into both the virtual and physical realms. Working with a leader in gaming experiences for brands such as Gameloft will enable retailers and brands to seize this opportunity and drive sales by embedding innovative gamified appcommerce experiences in poq-powered apps."

Alexandre Tan, SVP Brand Partnerships & Advertising, Gameloft for brands, added: "Gaming is no longer just a trend. It is now part of people's everyday lives. Over the past year, we have seen an ever-growing interest in gaming content and experiences, even outside mobile games. Many sectors are leveraging the power of gaming to deliver more engaging, entertaining and meaningful experiences to consumers. Shopping included. When shoppers do not just consume content but interact with it in an entertaining way, it creates the right environment for them to come back for more."

About poq

Poq is a MACH-certified SaaS-based native mobile app platform that empowers brands and retailers to create outstanding shopping experiences. Anywhere. Poq-powered iOS and Android apps enable brands and retailers to build stronger brands, sell more both in-store and online, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards. Clients include global brands and retailers, such as Belk, Cotton On, Ardene, Cotton Traders, Hot Topic, Surfstitch, Card Factory, and more. To learn more, please visit poqcommerce.com .

About Gameloft for brands

With a monthly audience of 250 million active players, 300 million impressions, and an average playtime of 27 minutes per day per user, Gameloft for brands offers advertisers a unique level of visibility and engagement with their audiences. To date, Gameloft for brands has delivered more than 10,000 campaigns for prestigious brands such as Air France, Coca-Cola, Ford, FOX, Ferrari, ING, Netflix, Procter & Gamble, Samsung and LEGO, in over 40 countries around the world (North America, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, etc.) and our work has been honored with over 50 awards from marketing organizations. Please visit our website to find out more.

Notes for Editors

1 PocketGamer.biz app store metrics and App Annie Q1 2021 data

Q1 - first quarter

SaaS - Software-as-a-Service