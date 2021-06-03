The Nagréongo power station is located about 30km northeast of Ouagadougou and scheduled for commissioning at the end of 2021.From pv magazine France French renewable energy developer GreenYellow, a unit of the Casino Group, has been awarded a €21 million loan by Dutch development bank FMO for its solar power plant in Nagréongo, Burkina Faso. The money will be given in three tranches of €7.9 million, €7 million, and €6.1 million, by FMO's Fund for Access to Energy. "We look forward to contributing to a substantial increase in production capacity from renewable resources in Burkina Faso, at lower ...

