First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of MapsPeople has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 7 June 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061549052 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: MapsPeople -------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 54,475,800 shares (DKK 1,089,516) -------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 325,800 shares (DKK 6,516) -------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 54,801,600 shares (DKK 1,096,032) -------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: DKK 2 -------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0,02 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAPS -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 224523 -------------------------------------------------------------- _________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000950