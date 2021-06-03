First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 7 June 2021. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise ISIN: DK0061549052 -------------------------------------------------- Name: MapsPeople -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 54,475,800 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 325,800 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 54,801,600 shares -------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 2 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0,02 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAPS -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 224523 -------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________ For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000961