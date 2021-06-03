Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2021 | 15:05
Atos International: Atos completes the acquisition of digital manufacturing specialist Processia

Paris (France), 3 June 2021 - Atos today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Processia, a Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) system integrator and Dassault Systèmes Global Service Partner.

Founded in 2000, Processia offers consulting, integration and managed services for businesses in the aerospace, automotive, transportation, life sciences, discrete manufacturing and high-tech sectors. Processia's capabilities are now integrated into Atos's wide-ranging expertise in digital manufacturing to fast-track customers' transformation and adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.

The acquisition adds a highly skilled team of approximately 250 professionals to Atos.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net

Press contact:
Marion Delmas | marion.delmas@atos.net | +33 6 37 63 91 99

Attachment

  • PR - Atos completes the acquisition of digital manufacturing specialist Processia (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7108307e-7bfc-451d-a1e5-e4b239315602)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
