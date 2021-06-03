Dynatronics Corporation Announces George Murray as Vice President, Global Operations and Supply Chain

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that George C. Murray has joined the company effective May 26, 2021 as Vice President, Global Operations and Supply Chain.

Mr. Murray is an accomplished executive and Army veteran with over 20 years of experience including P&L responsibility, LEAN manufacturing implementation, supply chain management, sales and marketing, and ERP implementations in technical manufacturing environments. Following his service in the U.S. Army, Mr. Murray's experience includes civilian roles spanning plant manager to significant leadership roles at industrial companies such as Rockwell Automation, DRS Technologies and Sanmina. In these positions, Mr. Murray has exhibited leadership, operational, and supply chain expertise that he will leverage in Dynatronics' business transformation.

"We are excited to have George join us as a key member of the leadership team," said John Krier, Chief Executive Officer of Dynatronics. "In this newly created role, he is accountable for our manufacturing operations and supply chain, as we pursue our business objectives to grow the top-line, increase our margins, and build value for our shareholders."

"I welcome the opportunity to work closely with John, the Board of Directors, and the passionate employees at Dynatronics. I intend to work closely with the employees at each facility and the leadership team to execute the growth and value creation strategy for our customers and shareholders," said George Murray.

Mr. Murray will operate from the company's principal executive offices in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics Corporation is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

