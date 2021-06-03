Initiative Will Transform Traditional Business Continuity and Risk Programs into Flexible, Robust Ecosystems

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. (Fusion), a leading provider of risk management software and services, and Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS), a leading provider of cloud connected infrastructure solutions, today announced a partnership to deliver enhanced value to the market. The partnership will bring together the Fusion Framework System and Sungard AS' recovery capabilities and consulting services to meet increased customer demand for a comprehensive approach to operational resilience.

Fusion and Sungard AS believe the best way to combat disruptions from the growing number of threats is to integrate traditional business continuity, disaster recovery, and crisis management into a modern, software-enabled operational resilience ecosystem. New research from the Open Compliance and Ethics Group (OCEG) shows that 67% of companies across industries plan to or have already started integrating their risk and continuity programs, with early adopters coming from financial services, healthcare, and professional services.

This collaboration will allow the two companies to bring additional value to their customers' programs through Fusion's many risk management and analytic capabilities, ensuring their plans remain relevant and current across a changing business and risk landscape. Further, the partnership will provide businesses with solutions and services that enable greater flexibility through increasing levels of sophistication, while breaking down traditional siloed approaches.

"Organizations today must navigate a multitude of potential operational disruptions and increased regulatory pressure while weighing costly digital transformation initiatives to respond to these changes," said Michael Campbell, CEO of Fusion Risk Management. "Fusion has always championed a culture of collaboration and cross-industry cooperation to build a more resilient world and ensure organizations can weather any disruption. We're excited to partner with Sungard AS to introduce an innovative and transformative approach to meet today's business resilience challenges and prepare our clients for the future."

The joint offering will leverage Fusion's flagship platform, the Fusion Framework System, which eliminates the need for separate modules across the key pillars of risk and continuity management by providing visibility across all parts of the operational resilience ecosystem. Added to that will be Sungard AS' expertise in delivering mission-critical production systems, disaster and data recovery capabilities, and world-class business continuity programs. The total solution grows with customers' needs, giving organizations confidence they can solve for the most significant resilience challenges by providing complete visibility into your organization to spot weaknesses and areas for improvement before a disruption.

"The imperative for organizations to continue their business operations in a resource constrained state has never been higher, and our new partnership with Fusion will enable us to better support our customers in achievement of this goal," said Charles Iannuzzelli, Head of Sungard AS' North American Consulting Services Group. "We are excited about this partnership with Fusion and the value it will bring to our customers."

Fusion also recently announced that the company was recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave for Business Continuity Management Software, Q2 2021. The full report is available here.

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based software solutions for business continuity, risk management, IT disaster recovery, and crisis and incident management. Its products and services take organizations beyond legacy solutions and empowers them to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach through one system. Fusion and its team of experts are dedicated to helping companies achieve greater operational resilience and mitigate risks within their businesses. For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

About Sungard Availability Services

Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) is a leading provider of cloud connected infrastructure solutions serving enterprise customers from 75 hardened data centers and workplace recovery facilities in nine countries. Sungard AS has a 40-year track record of delivering resilient and highly available hybrid IT solutions. Backed by high performance networks, Sungard AS modernizes customers' end-to-end IT across connected infrastructure, cloud, recovery and workplace solutions. Working with customers to understand their business objectives, Sungard AS identifies gaps in customers' current environments and tailors a solution to achieve their desired business outcomes. Visit Sungard AS at www.sungardas.com or call 1.888.537.6519. Connect with us on our blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

