For the seventh-straight year, Pyramid is recognized by leading analyst firm Dresner Advisory Services in the Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study as a leader in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility-and maintains its "Perfect Recommend Score"

Pyramid Analytics, provider of the next-generation trusted analytics platform for the enterprise, announced today it was named an "overall leader" by Dresner Advisory Services in its annual WOC BI Market Study. In addition, Pyramid was named a leader in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility and maintains its perfect recommend score.

Each year, Dresner examines business intelligence providers, based on a proprietary vendor performance measurement instrument. The report explores the top issues for organizations using BI and analytics software to drive decision-making and rates vendors based on the research.

"Once again, we are happy to share the news of our leading positions in Dresner's BI Market Study," said Omri Kohl, Pyramid Analytics co-founder and CEO. "As companies chart a course out of a particularly challenging year, organizations can rely on Dresner to provide unbiased research and recommendations. In addition, our customers can trust us to deliver a comprehensive platform that supports informed, secure, and reliable data-driven decisions."

In its 12th year, Dresner Advisory Services' Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study remains the industry-leading global analysis of business intelligence providers. This study helps consumers of business intelligence technology determine a vendor fit with organizational requirements.

"Our annual BI Market Study is a thorough examination of the business intelligence and analytics markets, helping organizations understand how their peers leverage and invest in business intelligence and related technologies," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "We congratulate Pyramid Analytics for once again being named an overall leader and for maintaining its perfect recommend score."

The Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study is available for a free download.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

Wisdom of Crowds research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

