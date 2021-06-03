Immunoassay Market worth $ 40.21 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.55% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- The growth of the Global Immunoassay Market can be primarily credited to an upswing in the number of chronic diseases, an increase in the number of geriatric populations across the globe, growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, and a high degree of accuracy of Immunoassays.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Immunoassay Market" By Product (Reagents and Kits and Analyzers), Specimen (Urine, Blood, Saliva, & others), By Application (Cardiology, Blood Screening, Autoimmune Disorders & Others), By Technology (ELISA, Rapid Tests, Radio-Immuno Assay, Western Blotting), By End User (Research & Academic Laboratories, Home Care Settings, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies & CROs), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Immunoassay Market was valued at USD 26.11 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 40.21 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.55% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Immunoassay Market Overview

An important driver for growth of the Global Immunoassay market is the rise in the incidences of chronic diseases. Prevalent cases of total CVD approximately doubled from 271 million in 1990 to 523 million in 2019, and the number of CVD deaths increased from 12.1 million in 1990, reaching 18.6 million in 2019. As of May 2021, there are an estimated 100-400 million cases of dengue infections each year. According to WHO, in 2019, an estimated 10 million people fell ill with tuberculosis (TB) worldwide. 5.6 million Men, 3.2 million women and 1.2 million children. TB is present in all countries and age groups. The increasing number of these diseases calls for effective ways to diagnose them in an economical manner, which in turn is responsible for the expanding of Global Immunoassay Market.

COVID-19 has also had a significant impact on the growth of the Immunoassay Market. Exponentially increasing cases of COVID 19 worldwide has led to a need of reliable Immunoassay kits, for testing purposes, which has led to a rise in demand of the Global Immunoassay market. Additionally, technological advancements which increase the efficiency of Immunoassay in terms of cost and performance, such as the design of immunochemical approaches that brings advantages observed with larger molecular analytes with small molecules such as metabolites and toxins are responsible for the growth of the market.

Key Developments in Immunoassay Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired the private point-of-care molecular diagnostic company Mesa Biotech in February 2021 .

. Abbott received the CE Mark for its Panbio COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test Device in January 2021 , for the asymptomatic diagnosis of the SARS-CoV-2 virus

, for the asymptomatic diagnosis of the SARS-CoV-2 virus Beckman Coulter , a part of Danaher (US) company, launched the first high-quality and throughput assay named Access SARS-CoV-2 Antigen assay, for the COVID-19 antigen diagnosis, in the US in December 2020 .

The major players in the market are WAK-Chemie Medical GmbH, Merk KGaA, J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Kamiya Biomedical Company, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Gyros Protein Technologies among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Immunoassay Market On the basis of Product, Specimen, Application, Technology, End User and Geography.

Immunoassay Market by Product

Reagents and Kits



Analyzers



Software and Services

Immunoassay Market by Specimen

Urine



Blood



Saliva



Other Specimens

Immunoassay Market by Application

Cardiology



Blood Screening



Autoimmune Disorders



Allergy Diagnostics



Toxicology



Newborn Screening



Infectious Diseases



Endocrinology



Oncology



Bone & Mineral Disorders



Others Applications

Immunoassay Market by Technology

ELISA



Rapid Tests



Radio-Immuno Assay



Western Blotting



Enzyme-Linked Immunospot



Other Technologies

Immunoassay Market by End User

Research & Academic Laboratories



Home Care Settings



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies & CROs



Blood Banks



Hospitals and Clinics



Clinical Laboratories

Immunoassay Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

