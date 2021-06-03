YieldX Continues its Growth Trajectory with Addition of Investment Veterans to Team and Board

Stewart Russell joins as Chief Investment Officer and David Andonian is added to the Board of Directors

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / YieldX, the FinTech reimagining fixed income, today announced two key appointments. Stewart Russell has joined as Chief Investment Officer, and David Andonian has been added to the YieldX Board of Directors.

"With Stewart joining the team, and Dave now a YieldX board member, we have added two world-class executives with expertise in scaling technology and investment platforms," said Adam Green, CEO of YieldX. "Stewart brings deep and broad expertise in leading multi-asset investing and portfolio construction with a focus on fixed income. He will be responsible for oversight of the investment process and portfolio activities for our white-label asset management solutions. As a board member, Dave's long career as an operating executive and venture investor, and experience in growing technology-based software and marketing services companies will be invaluable. It's exciting for us to see the caliber of expertise joining YieldX on our mission to reimagine fixed income access, analytics, and experiences in a digital world."

Prior to joining YieldX, Stewart was Managing Director, Head of Institutional Solutions and Head of Multi-Asset Portfolios at Barings, a $325 billion asset manager. During his illustrious career, Stewart has served as a portfolio manager at Moore Capital Management, and also as a Partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Fischer Francis Trees and Watts, a $40 billion global fixed income manager, which was sold to BNP Paribas during his tenure.

Throughout Dave's career, he has worked with more than 40 companies on funding and acquisitions. Furthermore, he has sat on the boards of directors of 28 companies, ranging from start-ups to publicly traded companies. Currently, he is Managing Partner and Founder of the early-stage venture capital firm, Dace Ventures, based in Lexington, MA. Dave currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Templum, Inc., as a board member for Ticket Evolution and Luminoso, and as a board observer for YieldMo.

YieldX brings fixed income investment to all with a 100% digital, end-to-end platform that eliminates time-consuming, manual processes. The YieldX suite of solutions replaces antiquated technology by deploying AI, machine learning, and APIs, and reimagines the user experience. Powered by advanced risk, optimization, and pushbutton portfolio construction technology, YieldX users build tailored, sophisticated fixed income portfolios across the yield/risk spectrum. As an Open API and SaaS, YieldX offers complete flexibility, with a choice of end-to-end or stand-alone solutions, custom investment universes, and white-labeled offerings, so clients can select the capabilities that best meet their needs. For more information, visit YieldX.app.

