York IE Grows Advisory Service Practice 546% in First Year

Advisory services modules meet the varied needs of startups

MANCHESTER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / York IE, a vertically integrated strategic growth and investment firm, today announced that its advisory services practice has increased client count by 5.5X and grown annual recurring revenue by nearly 7X since launching the service to all startups one year ago.

York IE portfolio companies and startups, including StackShare, BedRock Systems, iText, Finmark, WEVO and DataZoom, rely on York IE's advisory services. York IE services are centered around the company's vision that a one-size-fits-all engagement model doesn't work because each startup has unique challenges and needs. The services are available across three modules: Product and Market, Business Growth and Go-To-Market, and Marketing and Communications.

"York IE was a seamless extension of our team, which gave peace of mind that our brand's best interest was top of mind," said Ben Dowling, founder and CEO, IPInfo.

"The York IE team came in and...showed us we had an opportunity to change the way physical goods companies engage with their customers," said Ken Rapp, CEO, Blustream. "But, even better than that, they have worked closely with us as an extension of our team to turn that vision into a reality."

Some client highlights over the last year include:

VETRO announced a $12 million Series B

Mentor Spaces featured in Forbes and on Good Morning America

Auditoria announced its Series A in VentureBeat

Metadata.io launched the Category Creators podcast

Forcivity, Metadata and Canvs ranked as fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for 2020 by Inc. magazine

Kompany39 relaunched as TorchPro and acquired Morning Blitz

Wabbi selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2021 Innovation Sandbox Contest

MindRhythm announced launch of the company and enrolled first patient in prehospital trial on stroke triage

Finmark named the Fintech Product of the Year in the Product Hunt Golden Kitty Awards

"Our goal was to create a new model for offering advisory services, breaking from the traditional options for startups and providing what startups need in a partner - speed, urgency, and accountability," said Kate Campbell, vice president, advisory services, York IE. "We have found that this approach is resonating within the market. Our clients appreciate that we act as an extension of their team and are focused on one thing: helping them grow."

To ensure successful delivery of these services, York IE quadrupled its services team employee count in the past year. The team of account managers, content writers, marketing specialists, product strategists and market analysts help startups daily and bring decades worth of experience in working with startups, strategic planning and passion for advisory service. Additionally, York IE's extensive network of world-class advisors are also available to help clients with their growth.

"I am most excited about the talented people we've been able to attract," said Adam Coughlin, CMO, York IE. "They are ambitious, hard working, intelligent and always thinking about how they can bring value to our clients."

The advisory services practice is part of York IE's new model for startup growth, which also includes Fuel, the recently launched market and competitive intelligence platform for B2B SaaS startups. Additionally, the company continues to invest in B2B SaaS startups. It previously announced investments in Serenity Engage, Pixaera and SplitSpot - all of which are advisory services clients as well.

To learn more about York IE's advisory services, visit https://york.ie/services/.

Media Contact:

Kate Campbell

VP Advisory Services

Kate@York.ie

SOURCE: York IE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650146/York-IE-Grows-Advisory-Service-Practice-546-in-First-Year