The 15th edition of the world's biggest solar trade jamboree got up and running in Shanghai today and we have exclusive images from the event.The world's biggest trade show opened today with the 15th edition of the SNEC conference defying the deadening effect of Covid-19 on the business show circuit. All the big names in solar are represented at SNEC 2021. Image: Dave Tacon for pv magazine pv magazine, as ever, has boots on the ground and will be providing daily coverage from the Kerry Hotel Pudong. Masks abound in Shanghai as a sign of the new normal. Image: Dave Tacon for pv magazine In the ...

