Donnerstag, 03.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
WKN: A14P5E ISIN: SE0006887063 Ticker-Symbol: 4HF 
Frankfurt
03.06.21
16:15 Uhr
3,396 Euro
-0,038
-1,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOIST FINANCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOIST FINANCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4163,49616:36
PR Newswire
03.06.2021 | 15:46
The Supreme Administrative Court has concluded a tax ruling regarding years 2012-2014: Hoist Finance

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish Tax Agency has pursued a case against Hoist Finance where the Administrative court of appeal ruled in favour of Hoist Finance, as was communicated on 2 December 2019. The case was then appealed by the Swedish Tax Agency to the Supreme Administrative Court (the "SAC"), which also ruled in favour of Hoist Finance.

The tax matter concerns a company acquired in 2012, with non-utilised tax losses that were offset against profits during 2012-2014. The Administrative court of appeal concluded - in contrast to the view of the Tax Agency - that Hoist Finance had the right to utilise the tax losses. The value of the tax losses amounted to approximately SEK 30 million.

The SAC has today favoured Hoist Finance's view and decided to uphold the decision of the Administrative court of appeal. The ruling will have no impact on the second quarter financial result.

This information is information that Hoist Finance AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication by Andreas Lindblom at 03:00 P.M. CEST on 3 June 2021.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 (0) 72 506 14 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/the-supreme-administrative-court-has-concluded-a-tax-ruling-re-years-2012-2014,c3359804

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8270/3359804/1427348.pdf

210603 Press release

© 2021 PR Newswire
