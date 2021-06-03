Calverton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - After more than six months of development, JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) is on track with the ability to reach over 30 million seniors (age 55+) through its Active Lifestyle Media direct marketing platform. The Company is offering this platform to marketing partners and third-party advertisers as part of its drive to increase revenues.

Working with network partners, JZZ Technologies Inc. has been cultivating this proprietary database of over 30 million to deliver advertising and create engagement with one of America's largest audience segments. According to published data, U.S. seniors now account for more than 75% of the wealth in America. They are also one of the most sought-after demographics for their specific interests and trackable spending patterns.

Interestingly, the 55+ age group is also one of the fastest growing segments of online users following the global pandemic. It appears that adoption of technology by seniors has been driven by a profound need to reach out and connect with family, friends, and new communities online.

JZZ Technologies, Inc., has been closely mirroring these trends and developing a platform that will allow its partner companies and third-party advertisers to reach the active seniors group directly. Through its Active Lifestyle Media brand, the Company publishes online and print content, magazines, blogs and is preparing to launch streaming media, as well as free over-the-air TV programs across the US via the EyeOn Television Network.

The Company is also able to target certain other verticals such as U.S. based physicians, which Active Lifestyle Media serves with medical content through its medical newsletter and online content/podcasts. The Company encourages content providers and marketers to reach out to its direct marketing group to seek new ways that JZZ Technologies Inc. can offer custom direct marketing channels and/or develop cooperative programs for advertisers.

"Through our Active Lifestyles Media brand and cumulative data, we are now reaching the growing active adult audience (age 55+) on an unprecedented scale," says Cardona. "We set out to serve this audience with fresh, new content and access to exclusive products and services. That is now coming into focus as we scale-up the use of our data and share it with our partners and marketers. We expect that we will soon be one of the most compelling offerings for seniors and offer an unmatched opportunity for partners and advertisers who want to connect with Americans age 55 and over."

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a media technology company rolling up projects and partnerships through online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing and free over-the-air television targeted at adults 55+.

