Options, the leading provider of managed trading infrastructure to the global Capital Markets, today announced the launch of its new Time Compliance Reporting Tool, Tempus.

Born out of Options' Investment Bank-grade security and compliance standards, Tempus was developed by Options' industry-leading R&D team to address clients' regulatory obligations and cleanly demonstrate compliance through the entire infrastructure stack from Grandmaster sources to trading servers.

Tempus ensures a transparent view into global end-to-end PTP synchronisation and compliance, tracking client device clock health and time sync status every second. Tempus detects and reports any "out of compliance" periods, tracks per-device offsets vs local Grandmaster, and generates time variance graphs for audit periods on demand.

Danny Moore, Options' President, and CEO said, "Accurate, precise PTP is now an industry standard for the Capital Markets. Transparency has always been a key principle of our Managed Services offerings, and as such, we are constantly innovating to provide clients with industry-leading visibility into the health of their managed estates. Tempus is our latest step forward in that arena, adding customised and detailed time compliance reports to our service portfolio."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including their achievement of VMware Cloud Verified Status, recognition as Visionary Partner of the Year in the Pure Storage Breakthrough Awards, the launch of advanced Telemetry Services, and the recent acquisition of Fixnetix.

In January 2020, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

