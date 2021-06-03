Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting looks at where taxpayers and tax return preparers have to focus next after filing 2020 tax returns

With the May 17 tax filing deadline now behind us, there are some new tax issues and proposed tax law changes that should remain in focus, even for those who filed for an extension. The American Rescue Plan Act enacted earlier this year included changes that will affect 2021 tax returns and If enacted, the proposed American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan could both contain provisions that will impact 2021 tax returns. Additionally, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) also continues to issue guidance on new tax provisions.

As is often the case, some of the new changes impacting 2021 tax returns may require immediate action to take maximum advantage of new tax breaks. Even tax breaks that are only proposed and not yet enacted could warrant conversations between taxpayers and their tax advisors to prepare for possible impacts and planning opportunities.

Provisions enacted that impact 2021 tax returns

A third round of Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 per person that, if not paid out earlier, will be a refundable credit on the 2021 tax return

An expanded Child Tax Credit that is fully refundable and includes an advance monthly payment for 2021 of up to $300 per child beginning July 15, 2021

Expanded Earned Income Tax Credit, Dependent Care Assistance Credit, and Premium Tax Credit for 2021

Safe harbor for deduction of Paycheck Protection Program expenses incurred in 2020 and 2021

Guidance on the 100 percent business meals deduction for 2021 and 2022 covering meals provided by a restaurant

Additional guidance on the paid sick and family leave credits for the periods of January 1 through March 31, 2021 and of April 1 through September 30, 2021

Additional guidance on the employee retention credit for the periods of January 1 through June 30, 2021 and of July 1 through December 31, 2021

Additional guidance on COBRA continuation coverage for the period of April 1 through September 30, 2021

Proposed provisions that, if enacted, could impact 2021 tax returns and future planning

Increase in individual tax rates for higher income taxpayers

Increase in capital gains tax rates for higher income taxpayers

Increase in corporate tax rates

Elimination of step-up basis

Extending the expanded tax credits enacted under the American Rescue Plan Act

Increase in IRS funding to expand audits and improve customer service

Regulation of tax return preparers

New financial institution reporting on inflows and outflows of customer accounts

A significant package of international tax reforms

